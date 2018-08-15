Aaron Judge’s wrist injury will keep him out a little longer than expected

When Aaron Judge was hit by a Jakob Junis fastball in late July, suffering a broken right wrist, the expectation was that he would miss three weeks. He will be out a little longer than expected, as he received a cortisone injection on Wednesday, GM Brian Cashman told WFAN.

Cashman said, “We repeated an MRI the other day to get a status. Normally, we underpromise/overperform where we give an extended round. We thought maybe three weeks would cover it. But it’s going to be longer than that. So, we missed on the timeframe. We’ve repeated the MRI just to be certain that there’s nothing new or nothing missed. Everything is as expected. They gave him a cortisone shot to alleviate the pain. So, he was down yesterday. Today, depending on how he feels, he could start potentially progressing.”

Judge, 26, was in the midst of another tremendous season, batting .285/.398/.548 with 26 home runs and 61 RBI in 447 plate appearances. The Yankees went 65-36 (.644) before Judge was injured but have gone 10-8 (.555) since. Giancarlo Stanton, Shane Robinson, and Neil Walker have handled right field in Judge’s absence.

