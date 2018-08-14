Wilson Ramos could join Phillies on Wednesday

Phillies catcher Wilson Ramos could join the team in Wednesday for the last game of the club’s two-game set against the Red Sox, Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Manager Gabe Kapler said, “Nothing is off the table.”
Ramos has been on a rehab assignment with Advanced-A Clearwater, recovering from a strained left hamstring he suffered just ahead of the All-Star break when he was with the Rays. The Phillies acquired him on July 31 prior to the non-waiver trade deadline for a player to be named later.
Prior to the injury, Ramos was batting a healthy .297/.346/.488 with 14 home runs and 53 RBI in 315 plate appearances. His arrival will likely mean back-up catcher Andrew Knapp gets sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Ramos could also draw the lion’s share of the playing time behind the plate, bumping first-string catcher Jorge Alfaro down on the depth chart.
The Nationals have made a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports. Most notably, reliever Ryan Madson has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a back injury. The Nationals also optioned reliever Sammy Solis to Triple-A Syracuse. Trevor Gott and Tim Collins have been recalled from Syracuse, and Erick Fedde has been moved to the 60-day disabled list.
Madson, 37, has had a forgettable year. He owns a 5.19 ERA with a 40/15 K/BB ratio in 43 1/3 innings. He was on the hook for all four runs that scored on David Bote‘s walk-off grand slam on Sunday. Madson apparently aggravated his back injury during that appearance.
Fedde, 25, has been dealing with inflammation in his right shoulder since early July. He will likely rejoin the team when rosters expand on September 1.
Solis, 30, has struggled to a 5.24 ERA with 37 strikeouts and 15 walks in 34 1/3 innings this season.
Gott, 25, has pitched 16 1/3 innings in the majors this year, accruing a 4.96 ERA with 12 strikeouts and eight walks.
Collins, 28, has 13 innings in the big leagues and has posted a 2.77 ERA with eight striekouts and six walks.