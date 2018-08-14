Wilson Ramos could join Phillies on Wednesday

Phillies catcher Wilson Ramos could join the team in Wednesday for the last game of the club’s two-game set against the Red Sox, Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Manager Gabe Kapler said, “Nothing is off the table.”

Ramos has been on a rehab assignment with Advanced-A Clearwater, recovering from a strained left hamstring he suffered just ahead of the All-Star break when he was with the Rays. The Phillies acquired him on July 31 prior to the non-waiver trade deadline for a player to be named later.

Prior to the injury, Ramos was batting a healthy .297/.346/.488 with 14 home runs and 53 RBI in 315 plate appearances. His arrival will likely mean back-up catcher Andrew Knapp gets sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Ramos could also draw the lion’s share of the playing time behind the plate, bumping first-string catcher Jorge Alfaro down on the depth chart.

