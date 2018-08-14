Ronald Acuña hits leadoff home run for third consecutive game

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña hit leadoff home runs in both games of Monday’s doubleheader against the Marlins, becoming the first hitter to accomplish that specific feat since the Orioles’ Brady Anderson on August 21, 1999. Acuña kept it going, hitting another leadoff home run to kick off Tuesday’s game against the Marlins. Acuña jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Trevor Richards, blasting it into the seats in left field.

The 20-year-old has also homered in five consecutive games and in seven of his last eight games. He is the youngest player in baseball history to homer in five straight games. Acuña is the first Brave to homer in five straight games since Brian McCann in 2006.

After his first-inning home run, Acuña is hitting .285/.344/.565 with 18 home runs, 40 RBI, and 48 runs scored in 285 plate appearances.

The Braves entered Tuesday’s action one game ahead of the Phillies in the NL East. With the Phillies hosting the Red Sox — baseball’s best team — for a two-game series, the Braves could pick up a couple more games in the standings.

