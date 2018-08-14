Robinson Cano returns from his suspension tonight

The Seattle Mariners have activated infiedler Robinson Cano from the restricted list. He’ll be available for tonight’s game against the Athletics in Oakland. His Cano 80-game PED suspension is over.

I say “infielder” rather than “second baseman” because he’s likely to be a utility man rather than be handed back his old position, which has been occupied by Dee Gordon for most of the season. Cano will see some time there, of course, but will likewise play some first and third base as well.

Cano was 7-for-18 with two homers and a double over five minor league rehab games.When he was suspended he was batting .287/.385/.441 in 39 games.

