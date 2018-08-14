Robinson Cano returns from his suspension tonight

The Seattle Mariners have activated infiedler Robinson Cano from the restricted list. He’ll be available for tonight’s game against the Athletics in Oakland. His Cano 80-game PED suspension is over.
I say “infielder” rather than “second baseman” because he’s likely to be a utility man rather than be handed back his old position, which has been occupied by Dee Gordon for most of the season. Cano will see some time there, of course, but will likewise play some first and third base as well.
Cano was 7-for-18 with two homers and a double over five minor league rehab games.When he was suspended he was batting .287/.385/.441 in 39 games.
The Indians announced on Tuesday that starter Trevor Bauer has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a stress fracture in his right fibula. Pitcher Tyler Olson has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus.
Bauer, 27, took a line drive from José Abreu off of his right ankle in the seventh inning of Saturday’s start against the White Sox. He was attended to by a trainer before leaving the game.
Bauer has been among the game’s best starters this season, owning a 2.22 ERA with a 214/56 K/BB ratio in 166 innings.
Olson, 28, has pitched 18 subpar innings in the majors this season. With Triple-A Columbus, he posted a sterling 1.86 ERA with 15 strikeouts and one walk in 9 2/3 innings. Olson missed some time earlier this season with a lat strain.