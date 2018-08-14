Getty Images

Pirates send prospect Shane Baz to the Rays to complete the Chris Archer trade

By Craig CalcaterraAug 14, 2018, 3:41 PM EDT
When the Tampa Bay Rays sent starter Chris Archer to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline they got back pitcher Tyler Glasnow, outfielder Austin Meadows and a player to be named later. Today that player was named: it’s pitching prospect Shane Baz. The completion of the deal was first reported by John Dreker of Pirates Prospects.

Baz, the Pirates top pick in the 2017 draft, is an excellent prospect, generally thought to be in the top-100 in all of baseball. He’s been at low-A Bristol this season, where he is 4-3 with a 3.97 ERA in ten starts with 54 strikeouts in 45.1 innings. Baz was just named Appalachian League pitcher of the week to boot after putting up two shutout appearances with outings of four and two-thirds and five scoreless on Monday and Saturday, respectively.

All in all that makes for an excellent haul for the Rays in the Archer deal. Which, given that Archer is under team control through the 2021 season, makes some sense.

Indians place Trevor Bauer on disabled list due to stress fracture in right fibula

By Bill BaerAug 14, 2018, 5:13 PM EDT
The Indians announced on Tuesday that starter Trevor Bauer has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a stress fracture in his right fibula. Pitcher Tyler Olson has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

Bauer, 27, took a line drive from José Abreu off of his right ankle in the seventh inning of Saturday’s start against the White Sox. He was attended to by a trainer before leaving the game.

Bauer has been among the game’s best starters this season, owning a 2.22 ERA with a 214/56 K/BB ratio in 166 innings.

Olson, 28, has pitched 18 subpar innings in the majors this season. With Triple-A Columbus, he posted a sterling 1.86 ERA with 15 strikeouts and one walk in 9 2/3 innings. Olson missed some time earlier this season with a lat strain.