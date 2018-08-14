Nationals place Ryan Madson on disabled list due to back injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Nationals have made a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports. Most notably, reliever Ryan Madson has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a back injury. The Nationals also optioned reliever Sammy Solis to Triple-A Syracuse. Trevor Gott and Tim Collins have been recalled from Syracuse, and Erick Fedde has been moved to the 60-day disabled list.

Madson, 37, has had a forgettable year. He owns a 5.19 ERA with a 40/15 K/BB ratio in 43 1/3 innings. He was on the hook for all four runs that scored on David Bote‘s walk-off grand slam on Sunday. Madson apparently aggravated his back injury during that appearance.

Fedde, 25, has been dealing with inflammation in his right shoulder since early July. He will likely rejoin the team when rosters expand on September 1.

Solis, 30, has struggled to a 5.24 ERA with 37 strikeouts and 15 walks in 34 1/3 innings this season.

Gott, 25, has pitched 16 1/3 innings in the majors this year, accruing a 4.96 ERA with 12 strikeouts and eight walks.

Collins, 28, has 13 innings in the big leagues and has posted a 2.77 ERA with eight striekouts and six walks.

