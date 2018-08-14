Associated Press

John Axford has a small break in his fibula

By Craig CalcaterraAug 14, 2018, 10:51 AM EDT
Dodgers reliever John Axford was deemed “unavailable” before last night’s game against the Giants. After the game it was revealed that he will miss up to three weeks due to a break in the tip of his fibula he suffered when he was hit by a comebacker on Sunday. It’s being characterized as a “crack.”

As if the Dodgers need more injuries and/or maladies, especially to their beleaguered bullpen.

Axford was acquired by L.A. at the trade deadline and, with Kenley Jansen out indefinitely, it was thought that he could get some opportunities to close. Now that’s out the window at least into September, it seems.

Abnormalities discovered on Brian Dozier’s EKG test

By Craig CalcaterraAug 14, 2018, 9:56 AM EDT
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said following last night’s game that infielder Brian Dozier will be sent for further testing after he took an EKG test which revealed “abnormalities.”

Dozier had the EKG after leaving the game against the Giants due to dizziness. This comes days after the Dodgers lost closer Kenley Jansen to the disabled list due to an irregular heartbeat.

Dozier has provided the Dodgers a nice offensive and defensive boost since coming over in a trade from the Twins, hitting .282/.429/.590 with three homers and 11 RBI in 12 games with Los Angeles.