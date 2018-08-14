John Axford has a small break in his fibula

Dodgers reliever John Axford was deemed “unavailable” before last night’s game against the Giants. After the game it was revealed that he will miss up to three weeks due to a break in the tip of his fibula he suffered when he was hit by a comebacker on Sunday. It’s being characterized as a “crack.”

As if the Dodgers need more injuries and/or maladies, especially to their beleaguered bullpen.

Axford was acquired by L.A. at the trade deadline and, with Kenley Jansen out indefinitely, it was thought that he could get some opportunities to close. Now that’s out the window at least into September, it seems.

