Curtis Granderson clears trade waivers

Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson has cleared revocable trade waivers, The Athletic’s Robert Murray reports. That means the Blue Jays can negotiate a trade with any of the 29 other teams.
Granderson, 37, has put up decent numbers while splitting time in the outfield corners with Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk. In 322 plate appearances (296 of which have come against right-handed pitchers), Granderson has hit .234/.333/.414 with 10 home runs and 31 RBI.
Granderson is owed the remainder of his $5 million salary and will become eligible for free agency once the season ends. A contending team might be interested in acquiring Granderson more as a bat off the bench than as a platoon outfielder.
The Indians announced on Tuesday that starter Trevor Bauer has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a stress fracture in his right fibula. Pitcher Tyler Olson has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus.
Bauer, 27, took a line drive from José Abreu off of his right ankle in the seventh inning of Saturday’s start against the White Sox. He was attended to by a trainer before leaving the game.
Bauer has been among the game’s best starters this season, owning a 2.22 ERA with a 214/56 K/BB ratio in 166 innings.
Olson, 28, has pitched 18 subpar innings in the majors this season. With Triple-A Columbus, he posted a sterling 1.86 ERA with 15 strikeouts and one walk in 9 2/3 innings. Olson missed some time earlier this season with a lat strain.