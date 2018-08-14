Curtis Granderson clears trade waivers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson has cleared revocable trade waivers, The Athletic’s Robert Murray reports. That means the Blue Jays can negotiate a trade with any of the 29 other teams.

Granderson, 37, has put up decent numbers while splitting time in the outfield corners with Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk. In 322 plate appearances (296 of which have come against right-handed pitchers), Granderson has hit .234/.333/.414 with 10 home runs and 31 RBI.

Granderson is owed the remainder of his $5 million salary and will become eligible for free agency once the season ends. A contending team might be interested in acquiring Granderson more as a bat off the bench than as a platoon outfielder.

