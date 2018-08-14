Brandon McCarthy to retire after the season

Braves pitcher Brandon McCarthy said he will retire at the end of the 2018 season, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports. McCarthy has been on the disabled list since June 25 due to tendinitis in his right knee. He is hoping to contribute out of the bullpen down the stretch.
McCarthy said, “I’m done after this. This is it. The offseason is the rest of my life. If I was going to keep playing, a month and a half ago I would have had the surgery that cleans the [knee] and I’d be back next year just a little bit after spring [training].”
In 15 starts this season, McCarthy posted a 4.92 ERA with a 65/21 K/BB ratio in 78 2/3 innings. He would be eligible for free agency after the season. The Braves acquired McCarthy along with Charlie Culberson, Scott Kazmir, and Adrian Gonzalez from the Dodgers in December in exchange for Matt Kemp.
McCarthy has spent parts of 13 seasons in the majors with the White Sox, Rangers, Athletics, Diamondbacks, Yankees, Dodgers, and Braves. Altogether, he has won 69 games with a 4.20 ERA across 1,223 2/3 innings. Nice.
Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña hit leadoff home runs in both games of Monday’s doubleheader against the Marlins, becoming the first hitter to accomplish that specific feat since the Orioles’ Brady Anderson on August 21, 1999. Acuña kept it going, hitting another leadoff home run to kick off Tuesday’s game against the Marlins. Acuña jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Trevor Richards, blasting it into the seats in left field.
The 20-year-old has also homered in five consecutive games and in seven of his last eight games. He is the youngest player in baseball history to homer in five straight games. Acuña is the first Brave to homer in five straight games since Brian McCann in 2006.
After his first-inning home run, Acuña is hitting .285/.344/.565 with 18 home runs, 40 RBI, and 48 runs scored in 285 plate appearances.
The Braves entered Tuesday’s action one game ahead of the Phillies in the NL East. With the Phillies hosting the Red Sox — baseball’s best team — for a two-game series, the Braves could pick up a couple more games in the standings.