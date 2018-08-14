Angels acquire Odrisamer Despaigne from Marlins

The Angels announced on Tuesday night that the club acquired pitcher Odrisamer Despaigne from the Marlins for cash considerations. Pitcher Dayan Diaz was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Despaigne.
Despaigne, 31, posted a lackluster 5.31 ERA with 18 strikeouts and eight walks in 20 1/3 innings for the Marlins before being optioned to Triple-A New Orleans in early June. Despaigne has even struggled at Triple-A compiling a 4.47 ERA with a 41/13 K/BB ratio in 44 1/3 innings.
Despaigne has spent about equal time starting and relieving in his major league career, so he could operate as a swingman for the Angels. Otherwise, he’ll serve as pitching depth.
Mariners starter James Paxton was forced out of Tuesday night’s start against the Athletics after being hit by a Jed Lowrie line drive on his pitching arm. Paxton gave up a leadoff home run to Marcus Semien and struck out Matt Chapman prior to Lowrie’s at-bat.
Félix Hernández, recently demoted to the bullpen, relieved Paxton, walking Khris Davis before inducing an inning-ending ground ball double play from Matt Olson.
The Mariners should pass along an update on Paxton’s status shortly. The left-hander entered Tuesday’s start 10-5 with a 3.63 ERA and a 175/37 K/BB ratio in 139 innings. The third-place Mariners are very much in the hunt for the AL West title, trailing the Astros by only 4.5 games. Losing Paxton, even if only for a start or two, would be a huge blow.
Update (11:48 PM ET): Paxton has a left forearm contusion and is considered day-to-day.