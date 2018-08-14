Angels acquire Odrisamer Despaigne from Marlins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Angels announced on Tuesday night that the club acquired pitcher Odrisamer Despaigne from the Marlins for cash considerations. Pitcher Dayan Diaz was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Despaigne.

Despaigne, 31, posted a lackluster 5.31 ERA with 18 strikeouts and eight walks in 20 1/3 innings for the Marlins before being optioned to Triple-A New Orleans in early June. Despaigne has even struggled at Triple-A compiling a 4.47 ERA with a 41/13 K/BB ratio in 44 1/3 innings.

Despaigne has spent about equal time starting and relieving in his major league career, so he could operate as a swingman for the Angels. Otherwise, he’ll serve as pitching depth.

