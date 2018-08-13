Yankees place CC Sabathia on disabled list due to knee injury

Ahead of Monday night’s game against the Mets, the Yankees announced that starter CC Sabathia has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his right knee. The move allows the club to open up a spot on the 25-man roster for pitcher George Kontos, whose contract has been selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Sabathia, 38, pitched well in Sunday’s start against the Rangers, hurling six shutout frames on one hit and three walks with seven strikeouts. It isn’t clear if any particular action caused the knee issue. On the season, the veteran lefty owns a 3.32 ERA with a 106/41 K/BB ratio in 119 1/3 innings.

Sonny Gray could be moved back into the rotation to start in Sabathia’s place while he’s out.

Kontos, 33, was recently acquired from the Indians for cash considerations. In 25 innings in the majors this season, the right-hander posted a 4.68 ERA with 13 strikeouts and seven walks in 25 innings.

