Yankees place CC Sabathia on disabled list due to knee injury

Ahead of Monday night’s game against the Mets, the Yankees announced that starter CC Sabathia has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his right knee. The move allows the club to open up a spot on the 25-man roster for pitcher George Kontos, whose contract has been selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Sabathia, 38, pitched well in Sunday’s start against the Rangers, hurling six shutout frames on one hit and three walks with seven strikeouts. It isn’t clear if any particular action caused the knee issue. On the season, the veteran lefty owns a 3.32 ERA with a 106/41 K/BB ratio in 119 1/3 innings.
Sonny Gray could be moved back into the rotation to start in Sabathia’s place while he’s out.
Kontos, 33, was recently acquired from the Indians for cash considerations. In 25 innings in the majors this season, the right-hander posted a 4.68 ERA with 13 strikeouts and seven walks in 25 innings.
Ronald Acuña got a late start to the season as the Braves manipulated his service time and then got an unscheduled break in the middle of the season after being sidelined with an injury. That might have kept him from finding a groove for a time, but he’s certainly found it now. Indeed, the young man is on fire.
Acuna hit a leadoff homer against the Marlins’ Pablo Lopez in this afternoon’s game at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. The opposite-field blast was Acuña’s third leadoff homer of the season and the second he has hit within the past three days. He’s on an overall home run tear too, as he has homered in each of the Braves’ past three games. Nine of his 16 homers this season have come since moving to the leadoff slot on July 20.
For the year — as of this moment, as the game is still going on — Acuña is hitting .273/.332/.534. He’s on a 22-homer pace even though he’s going to play in not many more than 100 games this year. And he’s still just 20 years old.
Watch:
UPDATE: Acuña just doubled in two more runs, giving the Braves a 6-1 lead in the sixth inning. Make that batting line .276/.335/.539. Right after that Ozzie Albies knocked in two more. It’s a rout.