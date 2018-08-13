Ronald Acuña hit leadoff homers in both games of doubleheader vs. Marlins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How hot is Ronald Acuña? He’s so hot he hit leadoff home runs in both games of Monday’s doubleheader against the Marlins.

In the first game this afternoon, Acuña led off by working the count 3-1 before drilling a 93 MPH fastball from Pedro López to give the Braves an early 1-0 lead. The Braves would go on to win 9-1. Acuña finished 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, three RBI, and three runs scored along with the homer.

In game two, Acuña jumped on a first-pitch 93 MPH fastball from Merandy Gonzalez to once again put the Braves up by one early.

According to David O’Brien of The Athletic, Acuña is the first player to hit leadoff home runs in both games of a doubleheader since the Orioles’ Brady Anderson on August 21, 1999 against the White Sox.

After his second homer, Acuña carries a .278/.339/.553 batting line along with 17 homers, 38 RBI, and 46 runs scored in 280 plate appearances this season. Juan Soto and Dereck Rodriguez are the frontrunners for the NL Rookie of the Year Award, but Acuña is certainly rising the ranks and could make things interesting by the end of the season.

Follow @Baer_Bill