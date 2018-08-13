Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Luke Hochevar retires

By Bill BaerAug 13, 2018, 9:06 PM EDT
2 Comments

Pitcher Luke Hochevar has retired from baseball, MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan reports. The 34-year-old right-hander underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome two years ago but is still unable to pitch without pain. Hochevar said it was evident last year he would not be able to pitch again in the majors. He said, “There was just no way. That was it. I got up to the 80 percent [recovery] which you’re supposed to and it just wasn’t working. It was hurting just to throw. No way I could have ever gotten back to this level to get guys out. Just too much pain.”

Hochevar continued, “I mean, it hurt to throw out [the ceremonial first pitch on Sunday]. But I’m very happy with where I am. Very content. I’m thankful for all I had in this game. The game was very good to me. I had a long run. I’m happy with that. Now I get to do things anytime I want. I get to farm. I get to have my ministry hunts. It’s all good.”

Hochevar spent parts of nine seasons in the majors, all with the Royals. He began his career as a starter but transitioned into the bullpen in 2013. All together, he posted a career ERA of 4.98 with 702 strikeouts and 299 walks in 929 1/3 innings. According to Baseball Reference, Hochevar earned north of $30 million over his career.

Ronald Acuña hit leadoff homers in both games of doubleheader vs. Marlins

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 13, 2018, 8:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

How hot is Ronald Acuña? He’s so hot he hit leadoff home runs in both games of Monday’s doubleheader against the Marlins.

In the first game this afternoon, Acuña led off by working the count 3-1 before drilling a 93 MPH fastball from Pedro López to give the Braves an early 1-0 lead. The Braves would go on to win 9-1. Acuña finished 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, three RBI, and three runs scored along with the homer.

In game two, Acuña jumped on a first-pitch 93 MPH fastball from Merandy Gonzalez to once again put the Braves up by one early.

According to David O’Brien of The Athletic, Acuña is the first player to hit leadoff home runs in both games of a doubleheader since the Orioles’ Brady Anderson on August 21, 1999 against the White Sox.

After his second homer, Acuña carries a .278/.339/.553 batting line along with 17 homers, 38 RBI, and 46 runs scored in 280 plate appearances this season. Juan Soto and Dereck Rodriguez are the frontrunners for the NL Rookie of the Year Award, but Acuña is certainly rising the ranks and could make things interesting by the end of the season.