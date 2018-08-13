Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Leonys Martin has been battling a life-threatening bacterial infection

By Bill BaerAug 13, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
Last week, we learned that Indians outfielder Leonys Martin was placed on the 10-day disabled list with what was being described as a “non-baseball condition.” Manager Terry Francona called Martin’s ailment “intestinal turmoil,” which didn’t sound very pleasant.

Martin has actually been battling a life-threatening bacterial infection that has affected multiple organs, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti told the media on Monday, MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian reports. Antonetti said “progress will be measured in weeks, not days.”

The Indians acquired Martin from the Tigers ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31. He played six games with his new team before going on the DL. Greg Allen and Rajai Davis figure to get most of the playing time in center field while Martin is out.

Chris Archer exits Monday’s start after four innings due to leg discomfort

By Bill BaerAug 20, 2018, 9:02 PM EDT
Pirates starter Chris Archer pitched only four innings on Monday against the Braves due to leg discomfort, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports. Archer’s removal from the game was precautionary. He yielded one run on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts on 76 pitches.

Archer, 29, hasn’t pitched deep in any of his four starts since being traded from the Rays to the Pirates. He went 4 1/3 innings in his Buccos debut, then pitched five innings in his next two starts prior to tonight.

The Pirates gave up Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows, and Shane Baz to acquire Archer from the Rays on July 31. In his four starts as a Pirate, the right-hander has a 4.91 ERA with a 19/7 K/BB ratio in 18 1/3 innings.

An update on Archer’s status should be passed along after Monday’s game or on Tuesday.