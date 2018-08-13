Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Leonys Martin has been battling a life-threatening bacterial infection

By Bill BaerAug 13, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
14 Comments

Last week, we learned that Indians outfielder Leonys Martin was placed on the 10-day disabled list with what was being described as a “non-baseball condition.” Manager Terry Francona called Martin’s ailment “intestinal turmoil,” which didn’t sound very pleasant.

Martin has actually been battling a life-threatening bacterial infection that has affected multiple organs, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti told the media on Monday, MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian reports. Antonetti said “progress will be measured in weeks, not days.”

The Indians acquired Martin from the Tigers ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31. He played six games with his new team before going on the DL. Greg Allen and Rajai Davis figure to get most of the playing time in center field while Martin is out.

Justin Verlander earns 200th career win

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 19, 2018, 8:28 PM EDT
2 Comments

Astros starter Justin Verlander wasn’t his usual dominant self on Sunday against the Athletics, but he was good enough to get the win. In doing so, he earned the 200th win of his career, becoming the 117th member of the 200-win club.

Verlander went 5 1/3 innings, yielding four runs (all earned) on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts. On the season, Verlander is now 12-8 with a 2.65 ERA and a 223/29 K/BB ratio in 169 2/3 innings. Sunday’s win helped the Astros stave off the surging A’s. The Astros now have a one-game lead in the AL West.

Only two active pitchers have more wins than Verlander: Bartolo Colon (247) and CC Sabathia (244). Zack Greinke will likely be the next member of the 200-win club as he currently has 184 to his name.