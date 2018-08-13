Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Leonys Martin has been battling a life-threatening bacterial infection

By Bill BaerAug 13, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
14 Comments

Last week, we learned that Indians outfielder Leonys Martin was placed on the 10-day disabled list with what was being described as a “non-baseball condition.” Manager Terry Francona called Martin’s ailment “intestinal turmoil,” which didn’t sound very pleasant.

Martin has actually been battling a life-threatening bacterial infection that has affected multiple organs, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti told the media on Monday, MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian reports. Antonetti said “progress will be measured in weeks, not days.”

The Indians acquired Martin from the Tigers ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31. He played six games with his new team before going on the DL. Greg Allen and Rajai Davis figure to get most of the playing time in center field while Martin is out.

Angels acquire Odrisamer Despaigne from Marlins

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 14, 2018, 11:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Angels announced on Tuesday night that the club acquired pitcher Odrisamer Despaigne from the Marlins for cash considerations. Pitcher Dayan Diaz was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Despaigne.

Despaigne, 31, posted a lackluster 5.31 ERA with 18 strikeouts and eight walks in 20 1/3 innings for the Marlins before being optioned to Triple-A New Orleans in early June. Despaigne has even struggled at Triple-A compiling a 4.47 ERA with a 41/13 K/BB ratio in 44 1/3 innings.

Despaigne has spent about equal time starting and relieving in his major league career, so he could operate as a swingman for the Angels. Otherwise, he’ll serve as pitching depth.