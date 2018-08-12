Video: Adam Engel robs his third home run in the last week

White Sox center fielder Adam Engel has quickly established himself as the premier home run robber in baseball. On Monday, he took a three-run home run away from the Yankees’ Greg Bird. The next day, he followed up by robbing Kyle Higashioka of a solo homer.

Engel made it three robbed home runs in a week’s time, robbing the Indians’ Yonder Alonso of a three-run home run in the eighth inning on Sunday. The Tribe had already pushed across two runs to bring their lead to 9-1, so Alonso’s deep fly ball threatened to make it 12-1. Engel had other ideas.

Among the many other things he does incredibly well, Angels outfielder Mike Trout robbed quite a few hitters of homers over the years. Engel, however, may have taken the title as the best in that department. Engel also hit a home run of his own in the bottom of the eighth on Sunday and added a two-run triple in the ninth.

