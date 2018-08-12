Video: Adam Engel robs his third home run in the last week

White Sox center fielder Adam Engel has quickly established himself as the premier home run robber in baseball. On Monday, he took a three-run home run away from the Yankees’ Greg Bird. The next day, he followed up by robbing Kyle Higashioka of a solo homer.
Engel made it three robbed home runs in a week’s time, robbing the Indians’ Yonder Alonso of a three-run home run in the eighth inning on Sunday. The Tribe had already pushed across two runs to bring their lead to 9-1, so Alonso’s deep fly ball threatened to make it 12-1. Engel had other ideas.
Among the many other things he does incredibly well, Angels outfielder Mike Trout robbed quite a few hitters of homers over the years. Engel, however, may have taken the title as the best in that department. Engel also hit a home run of his own in the bottom of the eighth on Sunday and added a two-run triple in the ninth.
The Braves will play two against the Marlins on Monday, making up the game that was postponed due to inclement weather on August 1. Pitching prospect Touki Toussaint will start the first game, per Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Mike Foltynewicz will start the second game.
Toussaint, 22, is considered the No. 7 prospect in the Braves’ minor league system, according to MLB Pipeline. The Braves acquired Toussaint from the Diamondbacks along with Bronson Arroyo in exchange for infielder Phil Gosselin. It was a trade that was widely panned on the Diamondbacks’ side at the time and still is. That move was made by their previous front office configuration that included Dave Stewart and Tony La Russa.
Between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett this season, Toussaint compiled a 2.68 ERA with a 139/49 K/BB ratio in 117 1/3 innings across 21 starts. It’s very likely that Toussaint will only be up for the start on Monday and then will be sent back down to the minors.