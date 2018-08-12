Ramon Laureano executes 321-foot throw to complete double play

Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano may only have five major league games under his belt, but it’s hard to imagine how he’ll be able to improve on the chart-topping double play throw he delivered during Saturday’s 7-0 shutout against the Angels.

In the third inning, with two outs and Eric Young Jr. on first base, Justin Upton sent a line drive into center field. Laureano snared the ball and fired a perfect throw to first baseman Mark Canha, who doubled Young off the base and brought the inning to a close.

The brilliance of the play is in the details: According to Statcast, it took Laureano just 4.4 seconds to cover 76 feet and make the initial catch. He returned the ball with a 91.2-MPH, 321-foot laser to Canha; both the pinpoint accuracy of his throw and Young’s 90-foot sprint from second base back to first culminated in the highlight reel-worthy play.

Following the game, Laureano revealed that he hadn’t even considered hitting the cutoff man on the throw — not if he was going to have a chance of beating Young back to the bag.

“It was a crazy play, a crazy moment,” he told reporters. “I was shocked. It’s kind of like I just caught it and I’m like, ‘Damn, I’m the only one that has a shot I guess,’ so I just threw it.”