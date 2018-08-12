Logan Morrison to undergo season-ending surgery

Twins first baseman Logan Morrison is done for the season. The team placed him on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a left hip impingement, for which he’ll have to undergo season-ending surgery sometime in the near future. The expected recovery period is anywhere from 4-8 months, which makes a potential comeback impossible in the remaining seven weeks of the 2018 season.

It’s not clear what triggered the injury in the first place, but Morrison told reporters that he had been battling the pain since spring, if not longer. There’s a chance he’ll be able to make a full recovery by the start of spring training in 2019, but it’s not yet clear whether the Twins will be inclined to exercise his $8 million option this fall. Even taking his injury into account, the 30-year-old infielder slashed just .186/.276/.368 with 15 home runs, a .644 OPS and -0.7 fWAR through 359 plate appearances, by far and away his worst output since the start of his career in 2010. Whether he can get back to the .246-average, 38-home run levels of his 2017 campaign with the team remains to be seen.

In a corresponding move, top pitching prospect Kohl Stewart has been recalled from Triple-A Rochester and will take Morrison’s place on the roster. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old Stewart ranked 28th out of the team’s top 30 prospects in 2018 and managed a combined 4.47 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 8.4 SO/9 through 108 2/3 innings at the Double-A and Triple-A levels this year.