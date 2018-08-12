Blue Jays promote Danny Jansen

The Blue Jays are set to promote top catching prospect Danny Jansen, according to a team announcement on Sunday. Jansen will replace third baseman Yangervis Solarte, who landed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain after leaving Saturday’s game with the injury.

Jansen, 23, was ranked third in the Blue Jays’ system by MLB Pipeline and sixth among all major-league catching prospects. He’s lived up to his top billing so far, not only receiving accolades for his pitch recognition and framing skills but also for the solid .275/.390/.473 batting line, 12 home runs and .863 OPS he produced in 360 PA at Triple-A Buffalo this season.

Per MLB.com’s Gregor Chisholm, Jansen is expected to see some playing time behind the dish as starting catcher Russell Martin will need to help fill in the gap at third base. He could make his major league debut as soon as Monday, when newly-recalled pitching prospect Sean Reid-Foley is scheduled to debut on the mound against the Royals.