Ronald Guzman
Video: Rookie Ronald Guzman hits three home runs against Yankees

By Ashley VarelaAug 11, 2018, 12:28 PM EDT
Adrian Beltre wasn’t the only Rangers slugger to make history on Friday night. After the veteran third baseman kicked off the club’s 12-7 slugfest against the Yankees with his 469th career home run, rookie first baseman Ronald Guzman cemented his own place in the history books with not one, not two, but three home runs — the most by any rookie in a single game against the Bronx Bombers.

The first home run arrived just two at-bats after Beltre’s blast, a first-pitch 362-footer that cleared the right field fence to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning. In the sixth, with the Rangers up 5-1 after Elvis Andrus‘ two-RBI double in the fifth, Guzman collected his second home run on another Masahiro Tanaka splitter. This one traveled 433 feet out to center field — his longest homer of the night — for a solo shot that boosted the team’s advantage to five runs and put him in the company of names like Ken Griffey Jr. and Manny Ramirez (among many others).

The history-making cherry on top, however, came in the top of the seventh inning. Right-hander A.J. Cole stepped in for Tanaka, but even he couldn’t get the rookie to look at more than two pitches before his 92-MPH fastball was taken out to pasture for yet another home run.

Guzman’s remarkable feat couldn’t have come on a better night; as he told reporters after the game, it was the first time his father, Manuel, had been able to fly in from the Dominican Republic to watch the rookie play in the majors.

“I mean coming in today, I wanted to hit at least one for them,” Guzman told MLB.com. “I was more nervous than my first day in the big leagues. I got the first one out of the way, it was an amazing feeling … pointing at them, seeing them so happy and jumping around. There is no better feeling than that.”

Nolan Arenado exits game with sore shoulder

Nolan Arenado
By Ashley VarelaAug 10, 2018, 11:24 PM EDT
Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado was pulled from Friday’s game against the Dodgers with a sore right shoulder, per a team announcement. The move is precautionary and it’s not clear yet if Arenado will see any time on the disabled list as a result; for the time being, he’s day-to-day with the injury.

Comments from club manager Bud Black suggested that the injury was sustained when Arenado went to cover second base in the third inning and helped complete a double play with a throw to first base. He stayed in the game until the top of the fifth inning, when he made his final exit from the field and was replaced by Ryan McMahon at the hot corner.

At the plate, Arenado went 0-for-2 with a strikeout against the Dodgers’ Kenta Maeda. The 27-year-old infielder entered Friday batting .308/.391/.588 with 29 home runs and a .979 OPS in his fourth consecutive All-Star season and has yet to make a trip to the disabled list this year.

The Rockies currently trail the Dodgers 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh.