Video: Anthony Rizzo reaches 1,000 career hits

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo became the latest member of the 1,000-hit club on Saturday after hitting a single against the Nationals’ Tanner Roark. The hit — as well as a hit-by-pitch in the first inning — helped extend his current 15-game on-base streak.

Rizzo, 29, isn’t working with career-high totals in 2018, but his 2018 .264/.362/.442 batting line has seen a nice boost since he was bumped up to the leadoff spot in mid-July. Over the last month, he’s averaged .355/.455/.602 at the plate with five homers and a 1.058 OPS in 112 PA.

As MLB.com’s Matthew Martell pointed out, 982 of those 1,000 hits have come with the Cubs; he racked up the other 18 during his first season with the Padres. Given the torrid pace at which he’s accumulated his first 1,000 hits (he reached the milestone in just 1,014 career games), however, it won’t be long before he logs a full thousand in a Cubs’ uniform, too.

“He’s got many more to come,” skipper Joe Maddon told reporters following Saturday’s 9-4 loss to the Nationals. “He’s still a young man. There’s no telling how many he’ll end up with. His baseball hitting acumen is really high.”