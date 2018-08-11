David Wright
David Wright will begin minor league rehab assignment on Sunday

By Ashley VarelaAug 11, 2018, 5:09 PM EDT
Mets third baseman David Wright is poised to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Lucie, the team announced Saturday. It hasn’t been two weeks since club GM John Ricco said the infielder was “coming up against the clock” in order to play this season, and while there still doesn’t appear to be a definite timetable for his return to the majors, it’s a big step forward as he looks to resume his pro ball career.

Wright, 35, hasn’t played in a major league game since May 2016 and hasn’t appeared at any level of professional baseball since last August. His injuries have been numerous and varied; in the years following his final game in the majors, he’s suffered multiple back, shoulder, and neck issues and undergone neck surgery, right rotator cuff surgery, and a laminotomy procedure on his lower back. He’s been limited in his baseball activities since then, naturally, only taking batting practice and fielding grounders on a few occasions at Citi Field, and finally appears healthy enough to take the next step in his recovery process.

Of course, there’s no way to guarantee that future injuries aren’t in Wright’s future or that he’ll make it back to the majors anytime soon — let alone return to the .300+ average, 30+ homers, and 100+ RBI he posted in his prime. For now, he’ll work on making smaller gains, starting with the five innings he’s scheduled to play during High-A Lucie’s match against the Phillies’ Clearwater Threshers on Sunday.

Blue Jays promote Danny Jansen

Danny Jansen
By Ashley VarelaAug 12, 2018, 12:26 PM EDT
The Blue Jays are set to promote top catching prospect Danny Jansen, according to a team announcement on Sunday. Jansen will replace third baseman Yangervis Solarte, who landed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain after leaving Saturday’s game with the injury.

Jansen, 23, was ranked third in the Blue Jays’ system by MLB Pipeline and sixth among all major-league catching prospects. He’s lived up to his top billing so far, not only receiving accolades for his pitch recognition and framing skills but also for the solid .275/.390/.473 batting line, 12 home runs and .863 OPS he produced in 360 PA at Triple-A Buffalo this season.

Per MLB.com’s Gregor Chisholm, Jansen is expected to see some playing time behind the dish as starting catcher Russell Martin will need to help fill in the gap at third base. He could make his major league debut as soon as Monday, when newly-recalled pitching prospect Sean Reid-Foley is scheduled to debut on the mound against the Royals.