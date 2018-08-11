David Wright
David Wright will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Sunday

By Ashley VarelaAug 11, 2018, 5:09 PM EDT
Mets third baseman David Wright is poised to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Lucie, the team announced Saturday. It hasn’t been two weeks since club GM John Ricco said the infielder was “coming up against the clock” in order to play this season, and while there still doesn’t appear to be a definite timetable for his return to the majors, it’s a big step forward as he looks to resume his pro ball career.

Wright, 35, hasn’t played in a major league game since May 2016 and hasn’t appeared at any level of professional baseball since last August. His injuries have been numerous and varied; in the years following his final game in the majors, he’s suffered multiple back, shoulder, and neck issues and undergone neck surgery, right rotator cuff surgery, and a laminotomy procedure on his lower back. He’s been limited in his baseball activities since then, naturally, only taking batting practice and fielding grounders on a few occasions at Citi Field, and finally appears healthy enough to take the next step in his recovery process.

Of course, there’s no way to guarantee that future injuries aren’t in Wright’s future or that he’ll make it back to the majors anytime soon — let alone return to the .300+ average, 30+ homers, and 100+ RBI he posted in his prime. For now, he’ll work on making smaller gains, starting with the five innings he’s scheduled to play during High-A Lucie’s match against the Phillies’ Clearwater Threshers on Sunday.

Astros place Jake Marisnick on 10-day disabled list

Jake Marisnick
By Ashley VarelaAug 11, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick landed on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain on Saturday. The severity of the injury and the projected timetable for his full recovery has yet to be revealed.

Marisnick, 27, sustained the injury after hitting a double during the seventh inning of Friday’s 5-2 loss against the Mariners. According to MLB.com’s Alyson Footer, Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon signaled to the Astros’ dugout and called for a trainer after Marisnick pulled up at second base and said, “I think I might have done something to my groin”:

This figures to be Marisnick’s first trip to the disabled list in 2018. While he’s remained fairly healthy this season, it hasn’t been his most productive campaign in the majors: Following Friday’s game, he’s batting just .217/.279/.411 with nine home runs and a .690 OPS through 191 PA.

In a corresponding move, top outfield prospect Kyle Tucker has been recalled from Triple-A Fresno. The 21-year-old Tucker collected just seven hits and three extra bases in his first foray into the majors, but has slashed an impressive .311/.373/.532 with 17 homers and a .905 OPS in Triple-A this year and currently ranks eighth-best among all major-league prospects, as determined by MLB Pipeline.