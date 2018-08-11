Astros place Jake Marisnick on 10-day disabled list

Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick landed on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain on Saturday. The severity of the injury and the projected timetable for his full recovery has yet to be revealed.
Marisnick, 27, sustained the injury after hitting a double during the seventh inning of Friday’s 5-2 loss against the Mariners. According to MLB.com’s Alyson Footer, Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon signaled to the Astros’ dugout and called for a trainer after Marisnick pulled up at second base and said, “I think I might have done something to my groin”:
This figures to be Marisnick’s first trip to the disabled list in 2018. While he’s remained fairly healthy this season, it hasn’t been his most productive campaign in the majors: Following Friday’s game, he’s batting just .217/.279/.411 with nine home runs and a .690 OPS through 191 PA.
In a corresponding move, top outfield prospect Kyle Tucker has been recalled from Triple-A Fresno. The 21-year-old Tucker collected just seven hits and three extra bases in his first foray into the majors, but has slashed an impressive .311/.373/.532 with 17 homers and a .905 OPS in Triple-A this year and currently ranks eighth-best among all major-league prospects, as determined by MLB Pipeline.
Adrian Beltre wasn’t the only Rangers slugger to make history on Friday night. After the veteran third baseman kicked off the club’s 12-7 slugfest against the Yankees with his 469th career home run, rookie first baseman Ronald Guzman cemented his own place in the history books with not one, not two, but three home runs — the most by any rookie in a single game against the Bronx Bombers.
The first home run arrived just two at-bats after Beltre’s blast, a first-pitch 362-footer that cleared the right field fence to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning. In the sixth, with the Rangers up 5-1 after Elvis Andrus‘ two-RBI double in the fifth, Guzman collected his second home run on another Masahiro Tanaka splitter. This one traveled 433 feet out to center field — his longest homer of the night — for a solo shot that boosted the team’s advantage to five runs and put him in the company of names like Ken Griffey Jr. and Manny Ramirez (among many others).
The history-making cherry on top, however, came in the top of the seventh inning. Right-hander A.J. Cole stepped in for Tanaka, but even he couldn’t get the rookie to look at more than two pitches before his 92-MPH fastball was taken out to pasture for yet another home run.
Guzman’s remarkable feat couldn’t have come on a better night; as he told reporters after the game, it was the first time his father, Manuel, had been able to fly in from the Dominican Republic to watch the rookie play in the majors.
“I mean coming in today, I wanted to hit at least one for them,” Guzman told MLB.com. “I was more nervous than my first day in the big leagues. I got the first one out of the way, it was an amazing feeling … pointing at them, seeing them so happy and jumping around. There is no better feeling than that.”