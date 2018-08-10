Video: Adrian Beltre hits home run no. 469

Adrian Beltre moved up another rung on the all-time home run list after recording a two-RBI home run off of the Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka on Friday, the 469th such blast of his career to date.

The home run — a 365-footer that put the Rangers on the board after three scoreless innings in the Bronx — was just his seventh of the season, but added to an impressive total that now ranks higher than that of Hall of Famer Chipper Jones (468 home runs, 34th all-time). He needs just four home runs to pass up Carlos Delgado (473 homers, 32nd all-time) and another six to pass up both Stan Musial and Willie Stargell (475 homers, tied for 30th all-time).

Beltre currently holds the second-most home runs by an active player, though he’s unlikely to surpass Albert Pujols‘ 632 career homers in his lifetime. Miguel Cabrera, meanwhile, is close to catching Beltre after putting up 465 career home runs of his own, even if the biceps surgery he underwent in June means that he won’t try to eclipse Beltre’s record until 2019 at the earliest.

The Rangers currently lead the Yankees 10-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning.