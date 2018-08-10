Video: Adrian Beltre hits home run no. 469

Adrian Beltre moved up another rung on the all-time home run list after recording a two-RBI home run off of the Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka on Friday, the 469th such blast of his career to date.
The home run — a 365-footer that put the Rangers on the board after three scoreless innings in the Bronx — was just his seventh of the season, but added to an impressive total that now ranks higher than that of Hall of Famer Chipper Jones (468 home runs, 34th all-time). He needs just four home runs to pass up Carlos Delgado (473 homers, 32nd all-time) and another six to pass up both Stan Musial and Willie Stargell (475 homers, tied for 30th all-time).
Beltre currently holds the second-most home runs by an active player, though he’s unlikely to surpass Albert Pujols‘ 632 career homers in his lifetime. Miguel Cabrera, meanwhile, is close to catching Beltre after putting up 465 career home runs of his own, even if the biceps surgery he underwent in June means that he won’t try to eclipse Beltre’s record until 2019 at the earliest.
The Rangers currently lead the Yankees 10-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Top prospect Cedric Mullins is the Orioles’ new center fielder, the team announced Friday. Mullins was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day and is making his major debut during the Orioles’ series opener against the Red Sox, while the club’s established center fielder, Adam Jones, shifts over to his new spot in right field.
Mullins, 23, came in at no. 9 in the Orioles’ system during MLB Pipeline’s midseason prospect rankings this year. His speed and defensive ability has made him a covetable asset in the outfield, and his combined .288/.346/.465 batting line, 11 home runs, and 21 stolen bases (in 22 chances) at Double-A and Triple-A have made him an equal threat in the lineup.
It’s an amicable passing of the torch for veteran outfielder and four-time Gold Glover Jones, whose fWAR dipped to a career-worst 0.4 mark in 2018 even as he slashed .281/.310/.430 with 12 homers and a .740 OPS for the club. Per MLB.com’s Brittany Ghiroli, Jones is expected to be permanently stationed at the right field corner after spending over a decade in center field, though the team isn’t pushing him to scale back his playing time by any means — according to comments made by skipper Buck Showalter, he’ll continue to play “as long as he wants to.”
Jones, for his part, doesn’t appear rattled by the change.