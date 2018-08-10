Report: Phillies acquire first baseman Justin Bour from the Marlins

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired first baseman Justin Bour and cash from the Miami Marlins in exchange for a minor-league pitcher.
Bour is hitting .227/.347/.412 with 19 homers on the year. The Phillies currently have Carlos Santana at first base and, as far as we know, he’s healthy, so it’s unclear why they’ve made this move. Unless of course it’s just to use him as a bench bat, which some reporters who cover the Phillies are suggesting. Makes sense I suppose.
The question I have is how he got to Phillies on waivers, which he’d have to do in order for them to make the deal. Ahead of Philly on waiver priority are the Rockies, whose offense stinks and who have Ian Desmond at first and he’s been terrible. Guess someone will have to ask them.
The San Francisco Giants will retire Bonds’ number 25 in a ceremony before tomorrow’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Which, given that he started his career in Pittsburgh is appropriate. Bonds, of course, wore numbers 7 and 24 as a Pirate. His father, Bobby Bonds, wore 25 for the Giants between 1968 and 1974.
Bonds will be the 12th Giants player to have his number retired, following Bill Terry (3), Mell Ott (4), Carl Hubbell (11), Monte Irvin (20), Orlando Cepeda (30), Juan Marichal (27), Willie Mays (24), Willie McCovey (44) and Gaylord Perry (36). Christy Mathewson and John McGraw received an equivalent honor, though they played and managed before jersey numbers were instituted.
Bonds hit 586 of his 762 career home runs while wearing number 25 for the Giants and won five of his seven NL MVP Awards as a Giant. While the Hall of Fame has shunned Bonds and while the Giants themselves were slow to warm back up to him in the years immediately following his retirement, the player and the club have been far closer in recent years. In any event, no player has worn 25 since he retired following the 2007 season, so it was always expected that this would happen.