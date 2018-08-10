Report: Phillies acquire first baseman Justin Bour from the Marlins

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired first baseman Justin Bour and cash from the Miami Marlins in exchange for a minor-league pitcher.

Bour is hitting .227/.347/.412 with 19 homers on the year. The Phillies currently have Carlos Santana at first base and, as far as we know, he’s healthy, so it’s unclear why they’ve made this move. Unless of course it’s just to use him as a bench bat, which some reporters who cover the Phillies are suggesting. Makes sense I suppose.

The question I have is how he got to Phillies on waivers, which he’d have to do in order for them to make the deal. Ahead of Philly on waiver priority are the Rockies, whose offense stinks and who have Ian Desmond at first and he’s been terrible. Guess someone will have to ask them.

Follow @craigcalcaterra