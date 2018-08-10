Nolan Arenado exits game with sore shoulder

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado was pulled from Friday’s game against the Dodgers with a sore right shoulder, per a team announcement. The move is precautionary and it’s not clear yet if Arenado will see any time on the disabled list as a result; for the time being, he’s day-to-day with the injury.

Comments from club manager Bud Black suggested that the injury was sustained when Arenado went to cover second base in the third inning and helped complete a double play with a throw to first base. He stayed in the game until the top of the fifth inning, when he made his final exit from the field and was replaced by Ryan McMahon at the hot corner.

At the plate, Arenado went 0-for-2 with a strikeout against the Dodgers’ Kenta Maeda. The 27-year-old infielder entered Friday batting .308/.391/.588 with 29 home runs and a .979 OPS in his fourth consecutive All-Star season and has yet to make a trip to the disabled list this year.

