Mike Trout placed on the disabled list

As Mike Trout missed game after game with a wrist injury, you could see this coming. Today it finally arrived: the Angels placed Trout on the 10-day disabled list with right wrist inflammation. The move is retroactive to August 6, though he has not played a game since August 1.
The club gave Trout a cortisone shot earlier this week but it seems apparent that didn’t do the trick. It’s unclear at this point how much time he might miss.
Eric Young Jr. will continue to handle center field in Trout’s absence.
Washington Nationals starter Jeremy Hellickson was not as sharp as a tack today — he walked four guys — but he had no-hitter going against the Chicago Cubs through the first five and two-thirds innings of this afternoon’s contest. And then he was lifted for a reliever.
It’s not hard to blame Nats manager Dave Martinez for taking him out. He managed two outs in the inning but he also walked the bases loaded, with the last hitter he faced — Ben Zobrist — walking on four straight pitches. Hellickson either lost the strike zone or lost confidence in his stuff. Either way, he was at 89 pitches, so the thing was not gonna happen anyway.
When he was lifted, the Nats were up 2-0. Then Sammy Solis came in to face Jason Heyward who promptly knocked in two with a solid single for the Cubs’ first hit of the game. It’s now tied up at two.
Life comes at you fast.