Mike Trout placed on disabled list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As Mike Trout missed game after game with a wrist injury, you could see this coming. Today it finally arrived: the Angels placed Trout on the 10-day disabled list with right wrist inflammation. The move is retroactive to August 6, though he has not played a game since August 1.

The club gave Trout a cortisone shot earlier this week but it seems apparent that didn’t do the trick. It’s unclear at this point how much time he might miss.

Eric Young Jr. will continue to handle center field in Trout’s absence.

Follow @craigcalcaterra