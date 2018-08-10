Kenley Jansen expected to miss a month due to irregular heartbeat

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen was hospitalized with an irregular heartbeat prior to last night’s game against the Rockies. He was given tests and then was flown back to Los Angeles to meet with a cardiologist for more tests today. Last night Dave Roberts said that Jansen, obviously, will not be available for the remainder of the four-game series in Denver.

This is not the first time Jansen has experienced an irregular heartbeat. Indeed, he underwent surgery to address the condition in 2012. This was his first episode of it since that time, so there is obviously some cause for concern.

How long Jansen will be out is unclear. In the meantime, Scott Alexander will likely assume closing duties for the Dodgers.

UPDATE: Bad news:

Sources: Kenley Jansen is expected to miss about a month as he goes through treatment for his irregular heartbeat. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) August 10, 2018

