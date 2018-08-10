Jeremey Hellickson taken out with no-hitter going in sixth inning

Washington Nationals starter Jeremy Hellickson was not as sharp as a tack today — he walked four guys — but he had no-hitter going against the Chicago Cubs through the first five and two-thirds innings of this afternoon’s contest. And then he was lifted for a reliever.
It’s not hard to blame Nats manager Dave Martinez for taking him out. He managed two outs in the inning but he also walked the bases loaded, with the last hitter he faced — Ben Zobrist — walking on four straight pitches. Hellickson either lost the strike zone or lost confidence in his stuff. Either way, he was at 89 pitches, so the thing was not gonna happen anyway.
When he was lifted, the Nats were up 2-0. Then Sammy Solis came in to face Jason Heyward who promptly knocked in two with a solid single for the Cubs’ first hit of the game. It’s now tied up at two.
Life comes at you fast.
The Blue Jays are set to promote top catching prospect Danny Jansen, according to a team announcement on Sunday. Jansen will replace third baseman Yangervis Solarte, who landed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain after leaving Saturday’s game with the injury.
Jansen, 23, was ranked third in the Blue Jays’ system by MLB Pipeline and sixth among all major-league catching prospects. He’s lived up to his top billing so far, not only receiving accolades for his pitch recognition and framing skills but also for the solid .275/.390/.473 batting line, 12 home runs and .863 OPS he produced in 360 PA at Triple-A Buffalo this season.
Per MLB.com’s Gregor Chisholm, Jansen is expected to see some playing time behind the dish as starting catcher Russell Martin will need to help fill in the gap at third base. He could make his major league debut as soon as Monday, when newly-recalled pitching prospect Sean Reid-Foley is scheduled to debut on the mound against the Royals.