Felix Hernandez removed from the Mariners rotation

By Craig CalcaterraAug 10, 2018, 8:53 AM EDT
There was a time when Felix Hernandez was the best pitcher in the game. Now he’s just another bullpen arm for the Seattle Mariners.

M’s manager Scott Servais made that official after last night’s game against the Astros. A game in which Hernandez did not pitch but in which he joined the other relievers in the bullpen midway through the game, suggesting the move.

Hernandez has spent his entire career with the Mariners, making 398 appearances. All have come as a starter, but he is in the midst of the worst season of 14-year career. He’s posting a 5.73 ERA this season, his walk rate is up, his strikeout rate is down and he’s allowing more hits per nine innings than he ever has in his career.  He is coming off a start on Tuesday night in which he allowed 11 runs – seven earned – on eight hits in six innings.

Servais praised Hernandez when he made the announcement and acknowledged all he has done for the club, but said it was in the team’s best interests to take King Felix out of the rotation. It’s hard to argue with him. For his part, Hernandez declined to speak to reporters when approached after the game. It’s hard to take issue with that too given how big a deal this sort of thing is to starters, particularly those who were, at one time anyway, elite.

Hernandez’s spot in the rotation will come up on Sunday. The Mariners have yet to announce who will take it.

 

The Giants will retire Barry Bonds’ number tomorrow

By Craig CalcaterraAug 10, 2018, 10:16 AM EDT
The San Francisco Giants will retire Bonds’ number 25 in a ceremony before tomorrow’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Which, given that he started his career in Pittsburgh is appropriate. Bonds, of course, wore numbers 7 and 24 as a Pirate. His father, Bobby Bonds, wore 25 for the Giants between 1968 and 1974.

Bonds will be the 12th Giants player to have his number retired, following Bill Terry (3), Mell Ott (4), Carl Hubbell (11), Monte Irvin (20), Orlando Cepeda (30), Juan Marichal (27), Willie Mays (24), Willie McCovey (44) and Gaylord Perry (36). Christy Mathewson and John McGraw received an equivalent honor, though they played and managed before jersey numbers were instituted.

Bonds hit 586 of his 762 career home runs while wearing number 25 for the Giants and won five of his seven NL MVP Awards as a Giant. While the Hall of Fame has shunned Bonds and while the Giants themselves were slow to warm back up to him in the years immediately following his retirement, the player and the club have been far closer in recent years. In any event, no player has worn 25 since he retired following the 2007 season, so it was always expected that this would happen.