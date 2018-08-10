Adam Jones
AP Images

Cedric Mullins to take over center field duties for the Orioles

By Ashley VarelaAug 10, 2018, 7:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Top prospect Cedric Mullins is the Orioles’ new center fielder, the team announced Friday. Mullins was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day and is making his major debut during the Orioles’ series opener against the Red Sox, while the club’s established center fielder, Adam Jones, shifts over to his new spot in right field.

Mullins, 23, came in at no. 9 in the Orioles’ system during MLB Pipeline’s midseason prospect rankings this year. His speed and defensive ability has made him a covetable asset in the outfield, and his combined .288/.346/.465 batting line, 11 home runs, and 21 stolen bases (in 22 chances) at Double-A and Triple-A have made him an equal threat in the lineup.

It’s an amicable passing of the torch for veteran outfielder and four-time Gold Glover Jones, whose fWAR dipped to a career-worst 0.4 mark in 2018 even as he slashed .281/.310/.430 with 12 homers and a .740 OPS for the club. Per MLB.com’s Brittany Ghiroli, Jones is expected to be permanently stationed at the right field corner after spending over a decade in center field, though the team isn’t pushing him to scale back his playing time by any means — according to comments made by skipper Buck Showalter, he’ll continue to play “as long as he wants to.”

Jones, for his part, doesn’t appear rattled by the change.

Mike Trout placed on the disabled list

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraAug 10, 2018, 4:54 PM EDT
9 Comments

As Mike Trout missed game after game with a wrist injury, you could see this coming. Today it finally arrived: the Angels placed Trout on the 10-day disabled list with right wrist inflammation. The move is retroactive to August 6, though he has not played a game since August 1.

The club gave Trout a cortisone shot earlier this week but it seems apparent that didn’t do the trick. It’s unclear at this point how much time he might miss.

Eric Young Jr. will continue to handle center field in Trout’s absence.