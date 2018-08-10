Adam Jones
AP Images

Cedric Mullins to take over center field duties for Orioles

By Ashley VarelaAug 10, 2018, 7:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

Top prospect Cedric Mullins is the Orioles’ new center fielder, the team announced Friday. Mullins was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day and is making his major debut during the Orioles’ series opener against the Red Sox, while the club’s established center fielder, Adam Jones, shifts over to his new spot in right field.

Mullins, 23, came in at no. 9 in the Orioles’ system during MLB Pipeline’s midseason prospect rankings this year. His speed and defensive ability has made him a covetable asset in the outfield, and his combined .288/.346/.465 batting line, 11 home runs, and 21 stolen bases (in 22 chances) at Double-A and Triple-A have made him an equal threat in the lineup.

It’s an amicable passing of the torch for veteran outfielder and four-time Gold Glover Jones, whose fWAR dipped to a career-worst 0.4 mark in 2018 even as he slashed .281/.310/.430 with 12 homers and a .740 OPS for the club. Per MLB.com’s Brittany Ghiroli, Jones is expected to be permanently stationed at the right field corner after spending over a decade in center field, though the team isn’t pushing him to scale back his playing time by any means — according to comments made by skipper Buck Showalter, he’ll continue to play “as long as he wants to.”

Jones, for his part, doesn’t appear rattled by the change.

Blue Jays promote Danny Jansen

Danny Jansen
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaAug 12, 2018, 12:26 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Blue Jays are set to promote top catching prospect Danny Jansen, according to a team announcement on Sunday. Jansen will replace third baseman Yangervis Solarte, who landed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain after leaving Saturday’s game with the injury.

Jansen, 23, was ranked third in the Blue Jays’ system by MLB Pipeline and sixth among all major-league catching prospects. He’s lived up to his top billing so far, not only receiving accolades for his pitch recognition and framing skills but also for the solid .275/.390/.473 batting line, 12 home runs and .863 OPS he produced in 360 PA at Triple-A Buffalo this season.

Per MLB.com’s Gregor Chisholm, Jansen is expected to see some playing time behind the dish as starting catcher Russell Martin will need to help fill in the gap at third base. He could make his major league debut as soon as Monday, when newly-recalled pitching prospect Sean Reid-Foley is scheduled to debut on the mound against the Royals.