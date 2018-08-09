Video: Hunter Renfroe hits go-ahead grand slam in ninth inning

Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe drilled a go-ahead grand slam off of Brewers reliever Joakim Soria in the top of the ninth inning on Thursday afternoon, helping the Padres turn a 4-3 deficit into a 7-4 lead.

Closer Corey Knebel started the inning, but issued three consecutive walks to start the inning. After allowing an RBI single to Travis Jankowski, Soria relieved Knebel. He managed to get Eric Hosmer to fly out to right field, shallow enough to prevent the tying run from scoring. However, after falling behind 1-2, Renfroe demolished a 94 MPH fastball from Soria, sending into the seats in left field for a go-ahead grand slam.

That’s the fourth grand slam of Renfroe’s career and his second this year. The Padres went on to win 8-4. The Cubs are off so the Brewers lose a half-game and fall to two games out of first place in the NL Central.

Renfroe, 26, went 2-for-4 with a walk and a double along with the grand slam. On the season, he’s hitting .250/.315/.491 with 12 home runs, 39 RBI, and 31 runs scored in 254 plate appearances.

