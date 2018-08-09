Video: Hunter Renfroe hits go-ahead grand slam in ninth inning

Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe drilled a go-ahead grand slam off of Brewers reliever Joakim Soria in the top of the ninth inning on Thursday afternoon, helping the Padres turn a 4-3 deficit into a 7-4 lead.
Closer Corey Knebel started the inning, but issued three consecutive walks to start the inning. After allowing an RBI single to Travis Jankowski, Soria relieved Knebel. He managed to get Eric Hosmer to fly out to right field, shallow enough to prevent the tying run from scoring. However, after falling behind 1-2, Renfroe demolished a 94 MPH fastball from Soria, sending into the seats in left field for a go-ahead grand slam.
That’s the fourth grand slam of Renfroe’s career and his second this year. The Padres went on to win 8-4. The Cubs are off so the Brewers lose a half-game and fall to two games out of first place in the NL Central.
Renfroe, 26, went 2-for-4 with a walk and a double along with the grand slam. On the season, he’s hitting .250/.315/.491 with 12 home runs, 39 RBI, and 31 runs scored in 254 plate appearances.
Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright has been out since mid-May due to an elbow injury. The right-hander will begin a minor league rehab stint in the hopes of coming back and helping the Cardinals down the stretch.
Wainwright will soon turn 37 years old and is a free agent after the season, so there has been some thought that this might be his final season. However, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Wainwright plans to continue pitching in 2019. Wainwright said, “I want to see how things end [this year]. But it would be really surprising to me if I came out and said I’m retiring.”
Wainwright added, “I don’t need a farewell tour. If that means after the season if I need to do something else to the back side of my elbow that I’ve never heard anybody else have in the history of the game, then I’ll do [it] and we’ll see. But at the moment, I’m not thinking about postseason [excluding the playoffs] stuff just yet.”
In four starts this season, Wainwright gave up nine runs (eight earned) on 19 hits and 14 walks with 15 strikeouts in 18 innings. He has missed time due to injury in three of his last four seasons. If Wainwright were to continue pitching beyond this year, he would likely have to settle for a minor league contract.