Red Sox demote Drew Pomeranz to the bullpen

The Red Sox have moved struggling starter Drew Pomeranz to the bullpen, NBC Sports Boston reports. Brian Johnson will take Pomeranz’s spot in the rotation and start next week in Philadelphia against the Phillies.
Pomeranz, 29, has a 6.31 ERA with a 44/32 K/BB ratio in 51 1/3 innings this season. The lefty hasn’t been able to make it through five innings in six of his 11 starts. Pomeranz missed some time earlier this season, between June 1 and July 23, with a biceps injury.
Johnson, 27, has worked mostly out of the bullpen this year, but has made eight starts. The fellow lefty owns an aggregate 4.00 ERA with 69 strikeouts and 24 walks in 7 2 innings this season.
Astros shortstop Carlos Correa said he expects to be activated from the 10-day disabled list before Firday’s game against the Mariners, MLB.com’s Christian Boutwell reports.
Correa, 23, has been on the disabled list since June 26 due to a lower back injury. Prior to that, he was batting a lusty .268/.352/.480 with 13 home runs and 49 RBI in 315 plate appearances.
While he has been sidelined, Marwin Gonzalez and Alex Bregman have handled shortstop. Gonzalez has since moved to second base after Jose Altuvé went down with a knee injury.
When Correa returns, he will rejoin an Astros team that stands at 73-42 in first place in the AL West. They entered Thursday’s action five games up on the Athletics and eight games up on the Mariners.