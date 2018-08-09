Red Sox demote Drew Pomeranz to the bullpen

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox have moved struggling starter Drew Pomeranz to the bullpen, NBC Sports Boston reports. Brian Johnson will take Pomeranz’s spot in the rotation and start next week in Philadelphia against the Phillies.

Pomeranz, 29, has a 6.31 ERA with a 44/32 K/BB ratio in 51 1/3 innings this season. The lefty hasn’t been able to make it through five innings in six of his 11 starts. Pomeranz missed some time earlier this season, between June 1 and July 23, with a biceps injury.

Johnson, 27, has worked mostly out of the bullpen this year, but has made eight starts. The fellow lefty owns an aggregate 4.00 ERA with 69 strikeouts and 24 walks in 7 2 innings this season.

