Mookie Betts hits for the cycle against Blue Jays

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts hit for the cycle on Thursday night against the Blue Jays. It’s the 320th cycle in baseball history. Betts is the first member of the Red Sox to hit for the cycle since Brock Holt on June 16, 2015 against the Braves.

Betts singled to lead off the game, tripled in the second inning, and doubled in the fourth. He wouldn’t complete the cycle until the ninth inning, however, when he belted a solo homer off of Ken Giles. Despite Betts’ effort, the Red Sox lost 8-5 to the Blue Jays.

Betts, 25, is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season. After Thursday’s action, he’s hitting .347/.434/.668 with 27 home runs, 59 RBI, and 95 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases in 440 plate appearances. Betts’ Red Sox also own the best record in baseball at 81-35.

