MLB announces second “Players Weekend”

Last year MLB introduced “Players Weekend,” in which players were allowed to personalize the name on the back of their jerseys, wear colored spikes, gloves and wristbands, add personalized patches on their uniform and stuff like that. It was fun last year, mostly due to the nicknames — some inventive and funny, some boring as all get-out — chosen by the players.

MLB just announced that they’re doing it again this year, for all games scheduled from August 24-26.

The uniforms for players weekend have already been designed. You can check out the caps here and the jerseys here. Here are all the nicknames.

You will be able to buy replicas if you’d like. Since it went unfulfilled last year, I will renew my request from last year, by the way: since Craig Kimbrel is once again going with “Dirty Craig” on the back of his jersey, someone needs to buy it for me. I think, after all of these years of me giving you free words y’all could do me this solid. It’s for a good cause, too, as all proceeds will be donated to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, which supports amateur baseball and softball programs across the United States and Canada.

Thanks in advance.

