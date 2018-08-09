Indians place Leonys Martín on disabled list with non-baseball condition

The Indians announced on Thursday thatoutfielder Leonys Martín has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a “non-baseball condition.” Outfielder Greg Allen has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus.
Martín, 30, was held out of Wednesday’s lineup with what manager Terry Francona called “intestinal termoil,” MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian reported. Today, MLB.com’s Casey Harrison reported that president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Martín could “potentially” be out longer than the minimum 10 days.
The Indians acquired Martín along with minor league pitcher Kyle Dowdy from the Tigers in exchange for minor league infielder Willi Castro ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31. In six games with his new club, Martín ripped a pair of homers and knocked in four runs. With the Tigers, Martín hit .251/.321/.409 with nine home runs and 29 RBI in 336 plate appearances.
Last year MLB introduced “Players Weekend,” in which players were allowed to personalize the name on the back of their jerseys, wear colored spikes, gloves and wristbands, add personalized patches on their uniform and stuff like that. It was fun last year, mostly due to the nicknames — some inventive and funny, some boring as all get-out — chosen by the players.
MLB just announced that they’re doing it again this year, for all games scheduled from August 24-26.
The uniforms for players weekend have already been designed. You can check out the caps here and the jerseys here. Here are all the nicknames.
You will be able to buy replicas if you’d like. Since it went unfulfilled last year, I will renew my request from last year, by the way: since Craig Kimbrel is once again going with “Dirty Craig” on the back of his jersey, someone needs to buy it for me. I think, after all of these years of me giving you free words y’all could do me this solid. It’s for a good cause, too, as all proceeds will be donated to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, which supports amateur baseball and softball programs across the United States and Canada.
Thanks in advance.