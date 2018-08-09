Carlos Correa expects to be activated from DL on Friday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa said he expects to be activated from the 10-day disabled list before Firday’s game against the Mariners, MLB.com’s Christian Boutwell reports.

Correa, 23, has been on the disabled list since June 26 due to a lower back injury. Prior to that, he was batting a lusty .268/.352/.480 with 13 home runs and 49 RBI in 315 plate appearances.

While he has been sidelined, Marwin Gonzalez and Alex Bregman have handled shortstop. Gonzalez has since moved to second base after Jose Altuvé went down with a knee injury.

When Correa returns, he will rejoin an Astros team that stands at 73-42 in first place in the AL West. They entered Thursday’s action five games up on the Athletics and eight games up on the Mariners.

