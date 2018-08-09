Athletics acquire Fernando Rodney from the Twins

The Twins announced on Thursday evening that the club traded reliever Fernando Rodney to the Athletics in exchange for minor league pitcher Dakota Chalmers.

Rodney, 41, pitched well for the Twins, racking up 25 saves with a 3.09 ERA with a 50/19 K/BB ratio in 43 2/3 innings. The veteran right-hander is owed the remainder of his $4.25 million salary for the 2018 season. His contract has a club option for next season worth $4.25 million with a $250,000 buyout.

Chalmers, 21, was selected by the Athletics in the third round of the 2015 draft. He was not rated among the Athletics’ top-30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. He has only pitched five innings this season with Single-A Beloit this season as he has been away from the team due to an undisclosed personal issue.

