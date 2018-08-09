Adam Wainwright plans to continue pitching beyond 2018

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright has been out since mid-May due to an elbow injury. The right-hander will begin a minor league rehab stint in the hopes of coming back and helping the Cardinals down the stretch.

Wainwright will soon turn 37 years old and is a free agent after the season, so there has been some thought that this might be his final season. However, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Wainwright plans to continue pitching in 2019. Wainwright said, “I want to see how things end [this year]. But it would be really surprising to me if I came out and said I’m retiring.”

Wainwright added, “I don’t need a farewell tour. If that means after the season if I need to do something else to the back side of my elbow that I’ve never heard anybody else have in the history of the game, then I’ll do [it] and we’ll see. But at the moment, I’m not thinking about postseason [excluding the playoffs] stuff just yet.”

In four starts this season, Wainwright gave up nine runs (eight earned) on 19 hits and 14 walks with 15 strikeouts in 18 innings. He has missed time due to injury in three of his last four seasons. If Wainwright were to continue pitching beyond this year, he would likely have to settle for a minor league contract.

