Ronald Acuña, Jr. is having himself a ballgame

Wednesday’s match-up between the Braves and Nationals just reached its midpoint but Ronald Acuña, Jr. has already had himself one heck of a night. After leading off the top of the third inning with a single, Nationals starter Tommy Milone had Acuña dead to rights on a pickoff throw to first base. Acuña darted for second base and the throw from first baseman Matt Adams was off the mark, giving Acuña his seventh stolen base of the season.
In the top of the fourth, Acuña padded the Braves’ lead to 7-1 with a two-run home run to straightaway center field. Statcast measured that one at 452 feet.
In the bottom half of the fourth, Acuña robbed Adams of a solo home run to center field.
Acuña, a former top prospect, is enjoying a solid rookie season. As of this writing, including tonight’s action, Acuña is batting .266/.325/.494 with 12 home runs, 30 RBI, and 37 runs scored in 255 plate appearances.
You may recall that, earlier this season, much was made of the Rays’ decision to begin some games with a reliever — not a starter — on the mound. Back in May, when we wrote about it, Sergio Romo started two of three games against the Orioles and Ryne Stanek started the other.
Though the strategy hasn’t gained widespread acceptance yet, the Rays have had a bit of success with it, entering Wednesday’s action with a 57-56 record. They’re 9.5 games out of the second AL Wild Card slot, but it’s a gap that can feasibly be made up.
The Twins have noticed and are experimenting with the “opener” strategy at Double-A and Triple-A, MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger reports. Manager Paul Molitor said, “This thing has a chance to pick up legs across the game. You can’t argue with Tampa’s success. That’s for sure.” Molitor also said he has talked with the Twins’ front office about using the “opener” strategy in the big leagues this year. He said, “It wouldn’t surprise me if we did it.” In response to a question from a reader, Bollinger suggested the Twins could try the strategy with Trevor May in September.