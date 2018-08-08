Ronald Acuña, Jr. is having himself a ballgame

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wednesday’s match-up between the Braves and Nationals just reached its midpoint but Ronald Acuña, Jr. has already had himself one heck of a night. After leading off the top of the third inning with a single, Nationals starter Tommy Milone had Acuña dead to rights on a pickoff throw to first base. Acuña darted for second base and the throw from first baseman Matt Adams was off the mark, giving Acuña his seventh stolen base of the season.

In the top of the fourth, Acuña padded the Braves’ lead to 7-1 with a two-run home run to straightaway center field. Statcast measured that one at 452 feet.

In the bottom half of the fourth, Acuña robbed Adams of a solo home run to center field.

Acuña, a former top prospect, is enjoying a solid rookie season. As of this writing, including tonight’s action, Acuña is batting .266/.325/.494 with 12 home runs, 30 RBI, and 37 runs scored in 255 plate appearances.

