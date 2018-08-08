Nationals place Kelvin Herrera on the disabled list

Rockies starter German Marquez got three outs on three three-pitch strikeouts in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday afternoon against the Pirates, achieving what is known as an “immaculate inning.” Marquez fanned Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte, and Gregory Polanco.

This marks the third immaculate inning of the year. Max Scherzer threw one in the sixth inning against the Rays on June 5. Kevin Gausman accomplished the feat in the seventh on April 23 against the Indians. The 2017 season saw a record eight immaculate innings, so there’s still some catching up to do to match that.

Marquez, 23, entered Wednesday’s start with a 4.70 ERA and a 129/43 K/BB ratio in 122 2/3 innings. After the immaculate inning, Marquez had allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in four innings versus the Pirates.

