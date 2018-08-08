Kevin Newman, Jacob Stallings of Pirates’ Triple-A team hit for cycle in same game

On Tuesday night, the Pirates’ Triple-A team in Indianapolis (the Indians) hosted the Phillies’ team from Lehigh Valley (the IronPigs). As luck would have it, two Indians hitters hit for the cycle as they went on to beat the IronPigs 12-5.
Shortstop Kevin Newman went 5-for-5 with three RBI. He led off the bottom of the first inning with a double, singled in the third, tripled in the fifth, and hit a solo home run in the eighth.
Catcher Jacob Stallings also doubled in the first, then hit a solo homer in the fourth, singled in the sixth, and hit an RBI triple in the eighth.
Not only did both players hit for the cycle in the same game, they completed the cycle in the same inning. According to MLB.com’s Mike Rosenbaum, it’s the second time two teammates hit for the cycle in the same game. On April 11, Gio Brusa and Jalen Miller of the Giants’ advanced Single-A team in San Jose both hit for the cycle.
Newman is considered the No. 7 prospect in the Pirates’ system, according to MLB Pipeline. Stallings is not listed among the Pirates’ top-30 prospects. Stallings has, however, made brief appearances in the majors in each of the past three years.
Coincidentally, this is not the first time this week a minor league affiliate of the Phillies was involved in something rare. On Monday, the Phillies’ advanced Single-A team in Clearwater (the Threshers) had a perfect game thrown against them by the Tampa Tarpons’ Deivi Garcia but wound up winning anyway.
The other night Bartolo became the all-time winningest pitcher from Latin America, passing Dennis Martinez on the all-time list. Given that he’s 45 and that other milestones like 300 wins are not in the cards for him, one might think that there are no more realistic worlds left to conquer for Colon, leading to his retirement after this season.
Not necessarily, says Colon. From Levi Weaver’s story about Colon in The Athletic which, in addition to stuff about a donkey named Pancho — you just gotta read it — includes this:
“There is one thing that I look for: Juan Marichal has more innings than me. For Dominicans, I want to beat him also, and I think I have about fifty innings left.”
He has 62 to go, in fact: Marichal leads 3,507 to 3,445 after Colon’s seven-inning performance. He’s unlikely to reach that goal this season. But next?
One has to think he will at least be given a chance. In terms of durability Colon has been Colon this year — he’s likely to finish with around 180 innings pitched — and he continues to not walk dudes, handing out only 1.5 free passes per nine innings. He is likewise having an overall better year than he did last year. That’s not great production — his 5.18 ERA and 5.21 FIP is below average — but there are worse dudes hanging out in the back end of rotations or working out of bullpens, particularly for some non-contenders. If you just wanted someone to eat some innings while you kinda sorta mail in your season, you could do worse than a 46-year-old Bartolo Colon. Especially on a minor league deal next spring.
Who knows if he’ll be pitching in the 2019 season, but I bet we see him in either or Florida or Arizona giving it a try come February.