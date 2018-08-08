Kevin Newman and Jacob Stallings of Pirates’ Triple-A team hit for the cycle in the same game

On Tuesday night, the Pirates’ Triple-A team in Indianapolis (the Indians) hosted the Phillies’ team from Lehigh Valley (the IronPigs). As luck would have it, two Indians hitters hit for the cycle as they went on to beat the IronPigs 12-5.

Shortstop Kevin Newman went 5-for-5 with three RBI. He led off the bottom of the first inning with a double, singled in the third, tripled in the fifth, and hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Catcher Jacob Stallings also doubled in the first, then hit a solo homer in the fourth, singled in the sixth, and hit an RBI triple in the eighth.

Jacob Stallings wanted a share of the spotlight. What a night!#RollTribe #RingIt pic.twitter.com/osuVPWmUr8 — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) August 8, 2018

Not only did both players hit for the cycle in the same game, they completed the cycle in the same inning. According to MLB.com’s Mike Rosenbaum, it’s the second time two teammates hit for the cycle in the same game. On April 11, Gio Brusa and Jalen Miller of the Giants’ advanced Single-A team in San Jose both hit for the cycle.

Newman is considered the No. 7 prospect in the Pirates’ system, according to MLB Pipeline. Stallings is not listed among the Pirates’ top-30 prospects. Stallings has, however, made brief appearances in the majors in each of the past three years.

Coincidentally, this is not the first time this week a minor league affiliate of the Phillies was involved in something rare. On Monday, the Phillies’ advanced Single-A team in Clearwater (the Threshers) had a perfect game thrown against them by the Tampa Tarpons’ Deivi Garcia but wound up winning anyway.

