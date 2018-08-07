Ken Rosenthal thinks Blue Jays will fire John Gibbons

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported today that the Jays “seem destined to move on” from manager Gibbons. Gibbons is under contract through 2019 with a 2020 team option, so if Rosenthal is right, that “moving on” would be a firing, not a simple matter of not extending a contract offer.

Gibbons is in his second stint as the Jays’ manager. His first term went from 2004 through the middle of the 2008 season. He was rehired before the 2013 season. At the moment Toronto holds a 51-60 record, which puts them a whopping 27 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East. The club is poised for a rebuild.

Rosenthal reported over the weekend that Angels manager Mike Scioscia was going to step down from his longtime position following the season. Scioscia denied that report, calling it “poppycock.” I guess we’ll hear later today whether Gibbons has any views on Rosenthal’s reporting.

Follow @craigcalcaterra