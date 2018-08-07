Ken Rosenthal thinks Blue Jays will fire John Gibbons

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported today that the Jays “seem destined to move on” from manager Gibbons. Gibbons is under contract through 2019 with a 2020 team option, so if Rosenthal is right, that “moving on” would be a firing, not a simple matter of not extending a contract offer.
Gibbons is in his second stint as the Jays’ manager. His first term went from 2004 through the middle of the 2008 season. He was rehired before the 2013 season. At the moment Toronto holds a 51-60 record, which puts them a whopping 27 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East. The club is poised for a rebuild.
Rosenthal reported over the weekend that Angels manager Mike Scioscia was going to step down from his longtime position following the season. Scioscia denied that report, calling it “poppycock.” I guess we’ll hear later today whether Gibbons has any views on Rosenthal’s reporting.
The Washington Nationals have signed reliever Greg Holland.
Holland posted a ghastly 7.92 ERA over 32 appearances with the Cardinals while watching his strikeout rate go way down, his walk rate going way up and his hits per nine innings almost doubling. It’s just been a nightmare season for a guy who, last year in Colorado, led the league with 41 saves and 58 games finished while posting a 3.61 ERA and striking out 11 batters per nine. Holland rejected the Rockies’ qualifying offer, bypassing $17.4 million salary for 2018. As a result, many felt the Cardinals got a relative bargain on him. That did not, of course, turn out to be the case.
The Nats are counting on a change of scenery to bolster their bullpen which has missed closer Sean Doolittle since he went down with a stress reaction in his foot a month ago. The pen is also shorthanded because the Nats traded two relievers recently because they didn’t like the cut of their jibs or whatever. Specifically, Shawn Kelley, traded after he had a little mound tantrum and glared at the manager, and Brandon Kintzler, traded for allegedly snitchin’ to the press.
The Nats currently trail the division-leading Phillies by 5.5 games.