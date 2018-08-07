Jacoby Ellsbury has season-ending surgery

The Yankees announced today that Jacoby Ellsbury underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his left hip and is expected to need about six months to recover.
Technically speaking that makes this “season-ending” surgery, though of course his season never began. Indeed, Ellsbury has not played at all in 2018 due to a plethora of injuries including a bum oblique, plantar fasciitis and back problems.
Ellsbury is still under contract for two more seasons after this at $21 million a pop plus is owed a $5 million buyout for 2021. As such, you have to figure at some point he’ll be in pinstripes again, even if our memory of him playing is hazy by then.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported today that the Jays “seem destined to move on” from manager Gibbons. Gibbons is under contract through 2019 with a 2020 team option, so if Rosenthal is right, that “moving on” would be a firing, not a simple matter of not extending a contract offer.
Gibbons is in his second stint as the Jays’ manager. His first term went from 2004 through the middle of the 2008 season. He was rehired before the 2013 season. At the moment Toronto holds a 51-60 record, which puts them a whopping 27 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East. The club is poised for a rebuild.
Rosenthal reported over the weekend that Angels manager Mike Scioscia was going to step down from his longtime position following the season. Scioscia denied that report, calling it “poppycock.” I guess we’ll hear later today whether Gibbons has any views on Rosenthal’s reporting.