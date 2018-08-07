Jacoby Ellsbury has season-ending surgery

The Yankees announced today that Jacoby Ellsbury underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his left hip and is expected to need about six months to recover.

Technically speaking that makes this “season-ending” surgery, though of course his season never began. Indeed, Ellsbury has not played at all in 2018 due to a plethora of injuries including a bum oblique, plantar fasciitis and back problems.

Ellsbury is still under contract for two more seasons after this at $21 million a pop plus is owed a $5 million buyout for 2021. As such, you have to figure at some point he’ll be in pinstripes again, even if our memory of him playing is hazy by then.

