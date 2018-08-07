Blue Jays place Brandon Drury on disabled list with fractured left hand

On Tuesday, the Blue Jays announced that infielder Brandon Drury has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured left hand. Infielder Richard Ureña has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.
Drury, 25, was recently acquired by the Blue Jays along with outfielder Billy McKinney from the Yankees in the J.A. Happ deal. According to Blue Jays play-by-play broadcaster Mike Wilner, Drury’s hand had already been fractured prior to the trade, but he thought it was just a bone bruise. Drury had been receiving treatment for his hand before undergoing another scan on Sunday. He will keep his hand in a cast for two weeks before being reevaluated.
Drury, understandably, was slow to start with the Jays, batting .154/.241/.231 in 29 plate appearances. He got scant playing time in New York, despite the Yankees going out of their way to acquire him as part of a three-way trade in February that also involved the Rays and Diamondbacks. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar after Drury went on the disabled list due to migraines. Andujar performed well, which meant Drury had to spend most of his 2018 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. As you can imagine, it’s been a tough year
Much was made of Bryce Harper‘s lackluster — by his standards — first half. After a torrid April, Harper hit just .221 with a .293 on-base percentage in May, then followed that up with a .188/.333/.341 June. He went into the All-Star break with an .833 OPS which is good for most hitters, but pedestrian by Harper’s own standards. Many eyes were carefully watching Harper’s stats as the superstar is a free agent after the season and is expected to cash in with a very lucrative contract.
Harper won the Home Run Derby in dramatic fashion and has been hitting the cover off of the ball in 16 games since the break. Entering Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Braves, Harper batted .367/.484/.673 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 62 plate appearances. In five August games, Harper accrued multiple hits in four of them. He stayed hot in the first game of the doubleheader, going 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI single in the Nationals’ 8-3 win.
The Nationals limped into the All-Star break below .500 at 47-48. Though the team didn’t go into an official sell-off mode, GM Mike Rizzo let other teams know he would listen to trade offers for Harper. The Nats have gone 10-6 in the second half thus far and sit only five games back of the first-place Phillies and 3.5 games behind the second-place Braves. If Harper can keep hitting well, he could propel the Nats, the preseason favorites in the division, into first place.