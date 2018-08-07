Blue Jays place Brandon Drury on disabled list with fractured left hand

On Tuesday, the Blue Jays announced that infielder Brandon Drury has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured left hand. Infielder Richard Ureña has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

Drury, 25, was recently acquired by the Blue Jays along with outfielder Billy McKinney from the Yankees in the J.A. Happ deal. According to Blue Jays play-by-play broadcaster Mike Wilner, Drury’s hand had already been fractured prior to the trade, but he thought it was just a bone bruise. Drury had been receiving treatment for his hand before undergoing another scan on Sunday. He will keep his hand in a cast for two weeks before being reevaluated.

Drury, understandably, was slow to start with the Jays, batting .154/.241/.231 in 29 plate appearances. He got scant playing time in New York, despite the Yankees going out of their way to acquire him as part of a three-way trade in February that also involved the Rays and Diamondbacks. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar after Drury went on the disabled list due to migraines. Andujar performed well, which meant Drury had to spend most of his 2018 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. As you can imagine, it’s been a tough year

